City hall in Mason City reopened after months of renovation

MASON CITY, Iowa - City hall in Mason City has reopened after substantial renovations.
It reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed for months due to security renovations.
“As part of the safety renovation, access to all departments in the facility will require prior check-in at the utility billing desk. Stairwell and elevator access also requires prior check-in at the utility billing desk. City staff continues to provide services to the public electronically, by phone or mail and by appointments made in advance,” the city said.