Chicago man pleads guilty in downtown Mason City homicide

  • Updated
Jelani Faulk

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man accused of killing a Garner man in Mason City is pleading guilty.

Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Christopher Tucker, 35 of Garner.

Law enforcement says Tucker was shot multiple times on October 3, 2021, in Mason City and later died of his wounds.  Mason City police then shot Faulk while arresting him after Faulk reportedly pointed a handgun at an officer.

His trial was to begin Monday and had been moved to Mitchell County, but Faulk has now pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 4.