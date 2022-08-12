Charles City man arrested for homicide for fatal Cerro Gordo Co. crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old Charles City man has been arrested for homicide by vehicle after a July 25 crash that killed a Mason City man.
Timothy Hoy was arrested Thursday night in relation to the crash last month that killed Steven Miles, 41, of Mason City.
The sheriff’s office said Hoy was driving a Nissan Altima when it crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash. Court documents state his blood-alcohol level was .179.
Hoy was arrested in Charles City and is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on $25,000 bond.