Cerro Gordo County gas station robber is sent to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat gas station robber is going to prison.
Houston Daniel Conway, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree robbery. Investigators say Conway robbed three gas stations in Mason City and another in Clear Lake between January 6 and January 25.
Court documents state Conway demanded an employee open the register and took cash in all three Mason City robberies. He is accused of having his hand in his pocket to make it appear he may have been concealing a weapon during one crime.
Conway was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in state prison and must serve at least 50% of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole.