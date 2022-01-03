Cerro Gordo Co. traffic stop leads to felony gun arrest

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A commercial vehicle being stopped for speeding on Highway18 led to felony charges against a man after a gun and methamphetamine were located.
Damon Thernka, 51, of St. Charles, Missouri, is facing a felony weapons charge and drug charges after he was stopped Dec. 31.
Authorities said a green vial was located along with paper receipts for the driver’s travel, and he admitted that the vial contained meth.
He also admitted that there was a ghost gun in the sleeper, and he said that came as a gift from his brother.
Thernka is a convicted felon out of Nebraska.