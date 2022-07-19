Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff's Office lays out safety plan for RAGBRAI traffic

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're a little more than a week away from when thousands of cyclists will make their way through North Iowa for RAGBRAI. And as always, safety is a top priority.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office has a game plan ready to go for July 27 and 28, with deputies stationed at key intersections along the route directing traffic.
Chief Deputy David Hepperly has taken part in several RAGBRAI events over the past four decades.
"It's a great experience to meet people from all over the country, from different countries. They're very happy to be in Iowa and experience what our life is like here, they're very appreciative for law enforcement helping them along the route. It's a colorful, big bicycle parade."
For deputies, it will be a several hour-long exposure to the elements.
"You'll have a little bit of bike traffic for a while. It'll slowly pick up during the day. then there will be 4-5 hours of constant bicycles coming by where you'll be out of the vehicle. You may, if it's super hot that day, maybe have a chance to get back in the car for a bit and cool down if possible."
This year's route will enter Cerro Gordo County through 170th Street (B55), turn north onto Grouse Avenue, turn back east on 210th Street (B43), north on Lark, then head east on 255th Street (19th Street Southwest). On the 28th, bike traffic will leave Mason City through Kentucky Avenue, then will turn east on 35th Street SE (B35), south on Thrush Avenue, east on 190th Street (B47), turn slightly north on Zinnia Avenue, and then enter Floyd County on 215th Street en route to Rockford, Marble Rock and Charles City.