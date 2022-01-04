You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff deputies recognized for life-saving heroics

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - Three Cerro Gordo County Sheriff deputies are being recognized for their work in saving a man's life during a fiery crash a little over two years ago.

Deputies Matt Smith, Chris Flatness and Zack Scott responded to a two-vehicle accident in November 2019 near Mason City Airport. The driver of one vehicle was killed on impact, while another driver was trapped in his burning vehicle. Knowing time was running short, the deputies and three stopped motorists worked quickly to get him out. At Monday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, all three deputies were honored for their heroic efforts. 

Deputy Smith credits the team work everyone involved to make sure there wasn't any further loss of life.

"It's a total team effort with the citizens and Deputies Scott and Flatness. We couldn't have done it without them."

With a family background in law enforcement, Deputy Smith says he enjoys what he does when it comes to protecting and serving the people.

"It's something I enjoy, protecting citizens, coming to work every day, and putting the badge on."

All three deputies were recognized by Governor Kim Reynolds and awarded the Sullivan Brothers Medal of Valor during a ceremony at the state capitol last month. The three motorists that assisted were awarded the Governor's Lifesaving Award with Valor.