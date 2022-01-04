Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff deputies recognized for life-saving heroics

MASON CITY, Iowa - Three Cerro Gordo County Sheriff deputies are being recognized for their work in saving a man's life during a fiery crash a little over two years ago.
Deputies Matt Smith, Chris Flatness and Zack Scott responded to a two-vehicle accident in November 2019 near Mason City Airport. The driver of one vehicle was killed on impact, while another driver was trapped in his burning vehicle. Knowing time was running short, the deputies and three stopped motorists worked quickly to get him out. At Monday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, all three deputies were honored for their heroic efforts.
Deputy Smith credits the team work everyone involved to make sure there wasn't any further loss of life.
"It's a total team effort with the citizens and Deputies Scott and Flatness. We couldn't have done it without them."
With a family background in law enforcement, Deputy Smith says he enjoys what he does when it comes to protecting and serving the people.
"It's something I enjoy, protecting citizens, coming to work every day, and putting the badge on."
All three deputies were recognized by Governor Kim Reynolds and awarded the Sullivan Brothers Medal of Valor during a ceremony at the state capitol last month. The three motorists that assisted were awarded the Governor's Lifesaving Award with Valor.