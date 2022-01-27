 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo Co. residents concerned about Indigo Wind project impacts

  Updated
  • 0
windmill

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of North Iowa property owners are concerned about the impacts of a proposed wind turbine project.

Residents gathered at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center to discuss the Indigo Wind project Wednesday evening. The project is slated to straddle the Cerro Gordo and Franklin County line, and is expected to generate 200 megawatts of energy. According to the project's website, the project is expected to produce enough energy to power up to 68,000 homes each year.

However, many landowners are worried about health, environmental and property impacts. Nancy Gibbons lives in the proposed area of the project, and spoke at the meeting. While she's not opposed to alternative energy sources, she feels there are too many concerns with the project.

"I wondered, 'what's going on?' It will change our land. As I looked across my land, I tried to envision exactly what that's going to look like, because I'm fond of our land."

Residents suggested the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors draft a moratorium similar to one enacted in Worth County last year regarding a similar project in order to allow more time to study the project's scope, and review county zoning ordinances regarding wind projects.

