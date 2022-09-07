Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen.
Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
The motorcycle he was driving had five numbers from the VIN that had been defaced and it was determined it was stolen out of Mason City.