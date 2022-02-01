Cerro Gordo Co. authorities asking for public's help after high-speed pursuit

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in Cerro Gordo County are looking for information regarding the location of a wanted man who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit Monday night.
It began just before 9 p.m. when a deputy observed Jared Schneckloth, 34, of Mason City, operating a vehicle near 16638 230th St.
Schneckloth has three active arrest warrants.
He immediately fled from a deputy and reached speeds around 110 miles per hour. The pursuit entered Rockwell where the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.
Shortly after, the vehicle was found unoccupied on the south end of town. An extensive search was conducted but Schneckloth was not located. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.