Celebrating National Single Parent day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- March 21 is National Single Parent Day, putting single mothers and fathers in the spotlight because it’s not easy. The Jeremiah Program in Rochester has bonded together many single mothers in the area.
It's goal is to “disrupt generational poverty, two generations at a time” by investing into the education of these mothers, and providing stable housing and childcare--which ultimately helps to erase barriers they may face.
The nonprofit offers a 40-unit apartment building that houses moms and their children if housing is needed.
The organization also cooperates with many others in the community to provide families with mental health support, recovery programs, and food.
The Executive Director of the Jeremiah Program, Ally Hanten Ebert, says ultimately mothers know what's best and they're there to give them any support they need.
“You know what the next step is, you know what your next path is.” Ebert says in reference to the Jeremiah moms. “We're here to support and partner with you along that entire journey because it can feel lonely for parents. Parents in general, but to be a single parent and to not have as wide of a support network--that’s what Jeremiah provides."
She adds that it is important to continue bringing the community together in this way and finds that the bonds created have allowed the moms to build a stronger support system.
“They're there for each other, they support each other, they're each other's biggest champions and they're in each other's corners through every step of this program." Ebert says.
On May 19th the Jeremiah Program is hosting a gala to celebrate the work that the community has helped them through.
According to a Pew Research Center study, almost a quarter of U.S. children under age 18 live with one parent.