Carnival worker arrested for 2nd time in a week, this time in Clear Lake

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man arrested for pepper-spraying people at the Howard County Fair has been arrested after an assault at Clear Lake’s 4th of July celebration.
Terry Harley, 40, of Fort Worth, Texas, is a carnival worker who was arrested last week for pepper-spraying people without being provoked.
On Thursday in Clear Lake, Harley was arrested after punching a person whom he had recently fired.
Court documents said Harley approached the victim, who was sitting on a bench, and struck him multiple times in the face. The incident was caught on camera from the Clear Lake band shell.
He’s facing a charge of assault causing injury.
