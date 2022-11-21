Candlelight vigil for the victims in Mason City fatal fire is Monday night

MASON CITY, Iowa -Days after a house fire took the lives of four children, the Mason City community is continuing to come together in support of the family.

The North Iowa Youth Center is organizing a candlelight vigil for the victims.

The candlelight vigil is happening at the North Iowa Youth Center located at 138 Fifth Street SW. tonight at 6.

It is open to anyone who would like to honor the lives lost.

Youth center director, Regan Banks says the Mcluer family kids would often come to the youth center to play games and hang out with friends.

“It takes a village to raise our kids and we all want to step up for the family. The North Iowa Youth Center was always welcome with open arms coming to the youth center and playing.”

He says he knew all four boys and the rest of the family fairly well and felt the need to step up and give back to the family.

“It's a big impact because we got to play with the kids, interact with them, see their smiles and we're going to miss their smiles and their laughter, and may they rest in peace.”

The community has been rallying in other efforts to give back as well, including a GoFundMe for the family.