Business plans to turn Mason City Shopko building into manufacturing plant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota company has agreed to buy the old Shopko building in Mason City for a new manufacturing and assembly project.
EVCO Holdings, LLC, is based in Brooklyn Park, MN, and says the project would create up to 100 jobs over its first five years.
“Mason City is an attractive location for our new operations," says EVCO Holdings CFO Kurt Malcore. "We were excited to find a facility that meets our needs in a community with high quality of life and proximity to our key partners and markets. We greatly appreciate the North Iowa Corridor EDC and City of Mason City’s assistance as we have worked through the process.”
EVCO Holdings, LLC says it is a new company that will create various product lines in the burgeoning Recreational Electric Vehicle market, including Streetrod Golf Cars and various Electric Vehicle based products and components.
The Mason City City Council will consider on September 6 supporting the company’s High Quality Jobs Funding Application to the IEDA that will be reviewed later this month. Mason City is working through final terms of a development agreement with EVCO that will be brought before the City Council in a future meeting. Upon final approvals of the IEDA and City and completion of due diligence by the company, work to convert the facility will begin with the goal to begin operations in early 2023.
“We are really excited to partner with EVCO in bringing new investment and jobs to North Iowa,” says Chad Schreck, President and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. “This is an exciting industry to bring to our region, and we look forward to a successful partnership between the company and our community.”