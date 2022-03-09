Building confidence during International Women's Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - Do you have a cheerleader?
It's a confidence building technique Iowa business owner Jodi Krikke shared during Tuesday's Women's Day Empowerment Seminar at NIACC.
"It takes a lot of courage. Confidence isn't a light switch. The steps that it takes to get to the point where they are feeling confident takes some work, time and realizing on what's holding them back."
One way to accomplish this is identifying an inner negative voice, and then counteracting that with a positive cheerleader.
"You find someone realistically that is your cheerleader, like your grandma or your aunt or your friend. Or you create that in your head so when you hear something negative, you have decided that's not the voice you're going to listen to. There's somebody rooting for you."
The owner of Jak Sprat, which specializes in designer statement earrings, Krikke notes that while many women are being promoted to key managerial and leadership roles that have long been traditionally held by men, she feels that the stigma of 'the glass ceiling' still exists, even in 2022.
"There's this feeling of you as a woman shouldn't be asking for a raise, or you can't have that position because you're a woman. I'm sure there are plenty of women who have probably not done something in the workplace because they're a woman or they didn't feel like they couldn't compete with a man, or have been told that role isn't for them. It all goes back to confidence, too. Obviously, there are women breaking barriers all over the place."
While there has been a lot of progress made over the last few decades with more women becoming trail blazers and forging new avenues, she says more needs to be done to achieve true equality.
"There's definitely roles in businesses and the corporate world where typically it's been a male, and to try to find a female that is willing to take the step to say, 'listen, I can do it, and I can do it as well or better than a man.' We're getting there, but I think there is definitely room for improvement."