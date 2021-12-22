Barn collapses after early-morning fire in Cerro Gordo Co.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Fire crews in Clear Lake responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning.
The Clear Lake Fire Department said it happened at 12489 285th St. in Mason City just before 5 a.m.
Upon arrival, an outbuilding was found fully involved with fire and had collapsed.
“The building was being used to house a wood-fired boiler system that the property owners use to heat other buildings on the farm property. The fire had spread to a large trailer parked adjacent to the building of origin. A large livestock barn was threatened by the heat from the fire but efforts were made to protect that structure,” fire officials said.
The damage estimate is $50,000, and no injuries were reported and no livestock was lost.