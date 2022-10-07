 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire

Fatal fire 2

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City.

Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.

 

“Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire sprinkler system down on 5th floor to prevent additional water damage. All fire protection systems were returned to service before fire department cleared the scene. Five residents were displaced for one night,” officials said.

 

