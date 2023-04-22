Authorities ID woman killed in Clear Lake crash, others who were injured

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Garner woman was killed and two others from Garner were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 18.
The Iowa State Patrol said Diane Schmidt, 65, died in the crash while Dennis Ostrem, 61, and Tom Jay Richardson, 60, were injured in the crash
It happened around 12:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 18 and Four Winds Drive.
The State Patrol says all three drivers were taken by Clear Lake EMS to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where one died.
Clear Lake police and fire department assisted with this crash, which remains under investigation.