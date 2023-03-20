Attempted murder by bow and arrow sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – Shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years behind bars and ordered to serve at least 17 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole.
Larson pleaded guilty to attempted murder for an incident on September 2, 2022, near the 100 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City. Police say Larson shot a woman in the abdomen with a hunting bow and arrow and then chased after her with a large knife.
Court documents state Larson was taken down by a bystander and then restrained by other civilians until law enforcement arrived at the scene.
Investigators say the victim was treated at the hospital for her wounds and released.