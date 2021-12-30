At age 97, longtime Mason City Walmart associate retires: 'it is hard to say goodbye'

MASON CITY, Iowa - For shoppers at Walmart, Miss June has been a familiar face as she's helped customers with a smile. Now, she's hanging up her blue vest for the final time.
June Brasser has been an employee at the Mason City Walmart for 22 years, first starting out as a seasonal associate during the holidays before being promoted full-time. A Navy veteran who served in the WAVES unit during World War II, she's been featured in Walmart commercials, and just last year, she dyed her hair red, white and blue to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network. At 97 years old, Miss June is full of life and energy, but realized it was time to call it a career.
"I live in Clear Lake, and I don't like to drive in the storms. I'm getting older...I didn't feel like I could do my job as much as I should."
During her farewell party on Wednesday, employees and friends came up to congratulate her and wish her well in her next chapter. Arguably, the people she encounters on a daily basis will be the biggest thing she'll miss the most.
"I will miss being around people. I have some very good friends here...I thought this was going to be the easiest thing to do, but it is hard to say goodbye."
As for what she plans to do in retirement, Miss June says she plans to spend more time with family and going on some adventures. Don't worry...she still intends to visit her colleagues from time to time.