Arrest made in string of Cerro Gordo County gas station robberies

Houston Conway

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of convenience store robberies in Cerro Gordo County.

Houston Conway, listed as homeless in Mason City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was initially charged with robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s gas station in Clear Lake.

Since then, he has been charged with three more robberies of gas stations in Mason City.

They are:

  • Yes Way, 1224 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 6.
  • Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 23.
  • Yes Way, 637 12th St. NE. on Jan. 25.

Conway is also facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct.

In all three Mason City robberies, Conway demanded the employee to open the register and took cash. In one instance, he is accused of having his hand in his pocket to make it appear he may have been concealing a weapon.

Anyone with additional information on these cases is asked to call the police at 641-421-3636.

