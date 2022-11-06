Arrest made in email threats of violence to MC Community School District

MASON CITY, IA - An arrest has been made by the Mason City Police Department in reports of threats of violence emailed to the Mason City Community School District Saturday.
MCPD said on Saturday, the Mason City School District reported email threats of violence that had been received during the overnight hours from an unidentified email account.
MCPD began an investigation into the source of the threats and with the help of their state and federal law enforcement partners, by early Saturday evening they were able to identify that the threats had come from a local residence.
The department reports they were able to interview a suspect and based on the information learned in said interview, 18-year-old Destiny Kaduce of Mason City was arrested and charged with a class D felony for the Threat of Terrorism, as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
MCPD said they are working with MCCSD to provide an enhanced police presence at the impacted facilities on Monday morning.