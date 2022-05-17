Arrest made in connection to Mason City shooting, suspect could be linked to others

MASON CITY, Iowa - An arrest has been made in connection with an April shooting in Mason City, and the person in custody may be linked to others.
Harley Llewellyn, 43, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
Authorities executed a search warrant earlier Tuesday in the 1800 block of S. Taft Ave. and took Llewellyn into custody.
"Llewellyn is a suspect in the April 25, 2022, shooting of a private residence on 9th Street NE in Mason City. Investigators are also reviewing other shooting incidents in recent weeks to see if they are related," police said. "During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered two handguns."
He’s being held on $10,000 bond.