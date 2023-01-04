 Skip to main content
...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue today over northern Iowa with
perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle this morning. This will
lead to slick spots on roadways, especially for areas west of I-
35. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulations of one inch with isolated amounts
near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact this morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Armed robber on the loose in Mason City

Casey's Robbery Jan 4 2023

Photo courtesy of Mason City Police Department.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are looking for an armed robber.

Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 814 North Federal Avenue around 9:39 pm Tuesday.  Investigators say a white man wearing a hooded camouflage zip-up hoodie, a black mask, and dark colored pants pointed a handgun at store employees and demanded money.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery, which is still under investigation.  Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Mason City Police Department.

