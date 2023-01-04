Armed robber on the loose in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are looking for an armed robber.
Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 814 North Federal Avenue around 9:39 pm Tuesday. Investigators say a white man wearing a hooded camouflage zip-up hoodie, a black mask, and dark colored pants pointed a handgun at store employees and demanded money.
Police say no one was injured during the robbery, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Mason City Police Department.