Another gas station robbery reported in Mason City, this time in NE part of town

  • Updated
Yes Way Robbery

The Yes Way on 12th St. NE in Mason City was robbed Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022. KIMT photo.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A second gas station robbery in Mason City this week has been reported, this one coming Tuesday morning in the northeast part of town.

Police said it happened 5:44 a.m. at Yes Way (637 12th St. NE) when a store employee was robbed of cash from the register.

The man, described as a male, 5-foot-6, concealed his identity and fled the area on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Another gas station robbery was reported Sunday morning in a similar area of town where a man robbed the Casey’s on N. Federal Ave.

