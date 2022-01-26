Another gas station robbery reported in Mason City, this time in NE part of town

MASON CITY, Iowa - A second gas station robbery in Mason City this week has been reported, this one coming Tuesday morning in the northeast part of town.
Police said it happened 5:44 a.m. at Yes Way (637 12th St. NE) when a store employee was robbed of cash from the register.
The man, described as a male, 5-foot-6, concealed his identity and fled the area on foot.
The incident remains under investigation.
Another gas station robbery was reported Sunday morning in a similar area of town where a man robbed the Casey’s on N. Federal Ave.