Annual report card for Iowa's community college system released

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday...

.Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this
morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling
outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Annual report card for Iowa's community college system released

  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa state community colleges see a decline in enrollments

MASON CITY, Iowa - Amid the pandemic, Iowa's community colleges are seeing a drop in enrollment, according to an annual report card of the state's community college system.

Iowa's community colleges are seeing a near 8% drop in enrollment. For North Iowa Area Community College, that number was down a bit more at 9%, continuing a 3 academic year trend. But it's not just the pandemic that's had an effect - there are other factors as well.

NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz says when unemployment is low, enrollment declines. In times when jobs are hard to find, enrollment goes up, as students are seeking extra training.

As they're moving forward, NIACC is working to encourage more students to get a head start in higher education, and the public to re-think the concept of a community college.

"Whether you pick a CTE career and you want to be a nurse or a doctor, at the end of the day, there's a bill to pay. As we get a better understanding of what really happens at a community college, we can really add value to people's pathways to their careers."

One initiative that NIACC is participating in is the 'Guided Pathway', where high school students can identify the path they want to take for their careers and build their class schedule before ever setting foot on campus.

As we continue to slowly emerge from the pandemic, Dr. Schulz says the primary focus is on strengthening workforce pipeline through training and certificate programs, while also trying to be flexible students' schedules. 

"We're really trying to be more flexible with how to deliver this to people that need to work, in the workforce, have children, all of those things. How do we build those skills of the next century?"

Despite the drop in enrollment, NIACC's high school student enrollment (also known as joint enrollment) continues to be strong, about 40% of their overall enrollment.

Another finding in this year's statewide report is that nearly 66% of students are taking at least one online course. 

Iowa state community colleges see a decline in enrollments

