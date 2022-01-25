Annual report card for Iowa's community college system released

MASON CITY, Iowa - Amid the pandemic, Iowa's community colleges are seeing a drop in enrollment, according to an annual report card of the state's community college system.
Iowa's community colleges are seeing a near 8% drop in enrollment. For North Iowa Area Community College, that number was down a bit more at 9%, continuing a 3 academic year trend. But it's not just the pandemic that's had an effect - there are other factors as well.
NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz says when unemployment is low, enrollment declines. In times when jobs are hard to find, enrollment goes up, as students are seeking extra training.
As they're moving forward, NIACC is working to encourage more students to get a head start in higher education, and the public to re-think the concept of a community college.
"Whether you pick a CTE career and you want to be a nurse or a doctor, at the end of the day, there's a bill to pay. As we get a better understanding of what really happens at a community college, we can really add value to people's pathways to their careers."
One initiative that NIACC is participating in is the 'Guided Pathway', where high school students can identify the path they want to take for their careers and build their class schedule before ever setting foot on campus.
As we continue to slowly emerge from the pandemic, Dr. Schulz says the primary focus is on strengthening workforce pipeline through training and certificate programs, while also trying to be flexible students' schedules.
"We're really trying to be more flexible with how to deliver this to people that need to work, in the workforce, have children, all of those things. How do we build those skills of the next century?"
Despite the drop in enrollment, NIACC's high school student enrollment (also known as joint enrollment) continues to be strong, about 40% of their overall enrollment.
Another finding in this year's statewide report is that nearly 66% of students are taking at least one online course.