After self-inflicted shooting over the weekend, Mason City police remind public about resources available

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a man died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Mason City, police are reminding the public about resources that are available to the community.
Police responded Saturday night to the 10 block of West State St. and located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.
“The Mason City Fire Department arrived a short time later and transported the male to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. The male was pronounced dead at MercyOne a short time later. The preliminary investigation into this matter is complete. The gunshot wound was self-inflicted,” police said.
The name of the person who died will not be released.
“MCPD would like to take a moment and remind our community about resources that are available to those who are in crisis. The Mobile Crisis Response Team is available 24/7/365 by calling 855-581-8111 for in-person response and support. Mobile Crisis can help with support and referral to additional resources for those who need them,” police said.