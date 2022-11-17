After fire killed 4 kids in Mason City, school district says it is 'shaken by the loss of our students'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Resources will be available after a house fire killed four children in Mason City this week.

The fire, which took the lives of kids who attended the Mason City School District, happened early Wednesday in the 500 block of N. Washington Ave.

Those who died were: John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

“All of us at Mason City Community Schools are shaken by the loss of our students and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and those closest to them. The district counseling staff, Central Rivers AEA crisis team members, and other local agencies will be on hand today and will be embedded within each district building impacted by this tragedy for those who may need additional support. In addition, students will be encouraged to utilize crisis team member support as needed,” the school district said.

The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined but the fire department said foul play wasn't suspected.