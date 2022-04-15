A tornado hit Mason City this week, but why was there no Tornado Warning in place?

MASON CITY, Iowa - An EF-1 tornado hit Mason City on Tuesday night, but why didn’t the sirens go off prior to it hitting as the second wave of storms hit?

The sirens sounded at around 8 p.m. when the first line of storms hit the River City.

The second line of storms that struck Mason City at around 10 p.m. included a tornado that stretched 4.4 miles on the southern to eastern parts of town.

However, a Tornado Warning was not issued by the National Weather Service at that time, and that is the signal to local first responders to activate the sirens.

The National Weather Service told KIMT on Friday that radar indication was not low enough to detect the tornado.

A Tornado Warning or if one is visually detected by a trained spotter typically precedes the sirens going off, Cerro Gordo Co. Emergency Management coordinator Steve O’Neil said. The County Dispatch Center activates the sirens in Mason City.

The sirens did go off earlier in the night when a Tornado Warning was issued. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place when the tornado hit.

