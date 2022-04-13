 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A 'miracle' no injuries or deaths as southern part of Mason City suffers massive destruction (with photo gallery)

  • Updated
  • 0
mc3.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 Patterson, Jared

MASON CITY, Iowa - Buildings were flattened and debris is aplenty in the southern part of Mason City on Wednesday morning.

Areas near the Recycling Center on 35th St. and A1 Storage just off Highway 65 have extensive damage.

Buildings and homes on 35th St. were destroyed, and police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it’s a miracle no deaths or injuries were reported.

Roads are closed off on S. Kentucky Ave. past 19th St. and a portion of 35th St. 

Police also said there is extensive damage in the Eastbrooke neighborhood. 

mc1.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc10.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc9.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc8.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc7.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc6.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc5.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc4.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc2.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
eastbrooke1.JPG

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
eastbrooke2.JPG

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
Eastbrooke3.JPG

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
Eastbrooke4.jpg

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
Eastbrooke5.jpg

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

