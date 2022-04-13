A 'miracle' no injuries or deaths as southern part of Mason City suffers massive destruction (with photo gallery)

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.
* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
