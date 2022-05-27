83rd North Iowa Band Festival officially underway

MASON CITY, Iowa - One of North Iowa's long running traditions officially kicked off Thursday night.
The 83rd North Iowa Band Festival got underway with the opening of the carnival and performances from the John Adams Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band, with the concerts being held inside the Principal Pavilion due to weather concerns.
Throughout the week, tarps started lining up along Pennsylvania Avenue and State Street, as folks are staking out the perfect view for Saturday morning's parade. This year, 9 school bands from across North Iowa will be marching in the parade. While there have been more bands that have participated in the fast, festival coordinator Noah Harris says that's slimmed down over time due to school consolidation and other factors, but there's room to join in the party. As some bands travel long distances to be in the parade, Harris says a travel stipend is provided to help lessen the impact of cost.
"There's nothing saying that it can't go up in the future. We absolutely reach out to plenty of bands across the state and Southern Minnesota. We invite everybody to come participate in Band Festival."
Throughout this weekend's festivities, Mason City Police will be on patrol, with officers and barricades stationed at intersections along the parade route, as well as in Central Park and the carnival. In light of recent tragedies in Wisconsin and Texas, Harris says security is top of mind.
"Even if you can't see them, they're here. The Mason City Police force is working overtime to make sure the people of Mason City are safe."