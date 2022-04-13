 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.



Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



4 of 5 Alpha Media radio stations based in Mason City knocked off the air

  • Updated
  • 0
Eastbrooke4.jpg

Severe storms left damage in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood, including the Alpha Media location, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

MASON CITY, Iowa - A building that houses five Mason City-based radio stations was hit by the line of severe storms that went through the area Tuesday night and knocked four of its stations off the air.

Alpha Media general manager Delena Barz said all of its stations except KGLO are off the air. Some of the stations are available by streaming.

There is no timeline for when the stations will be back on-air. 

Barz said the company feels fortunate that the building, which is located in the Eastbrooke area of Mason City, is still standing. A crane is expected to come in to help with repairs. 

  

