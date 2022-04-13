4 of 5 Alpha Media radio stations based in Mason City knocked off the air

MASON CITY, Iowa - A building that houses five Mason City-based radio stations was hit by the line of severe storms that went through the area Tuesday night and knocked four of its stations off the air.

Alpha Media general manager Delena Barz said all of its stations except KGLO are off the air. Some of the stations are available by streaming.

There is no timeline for when the stations will be back on-air.

Barz said the company feels fortunate that the building, which is located in the Eastbrooke area of Mason City, is still standing. A crane is expected to come in to help with repairs.