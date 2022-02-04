3rd person arrested in connection to Clear Lake gas station robbery

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A third person has been arrested in connection to a gas station robbery that occurred last month.
Clear Lake police said William Rogers, 26, of Mason City, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.
The arrest comes after two people, Houston D. Conway, 23 of Britt, and Alexa Cockrell, 25 of Britt,, were arrested for robbery in connection to the incident on Jan. 23 at the Casey’s on the west side of Clear Lake.
Conway has been arrested in connection to four gas station robberies in Cerro Gordo Co.