3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave.
Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by Michael Lester, 42, of Clear Lake.
Smith, Lester and a passenger in Smith’s vehicle, Kmaurian Philogene, of North Las Vegas, were all taken to MercyOne for their injuries.