3 injured following 4-vehicle crash north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Three people were injured Thursday night following a chain-reaction four-vehicle crash north of Mason City.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 9:33 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Trevor Smith, 21, of Mason City, passed two other vehicles going northbound on Highway 65. He then slowed to make a U-turn.
At that time, his vehicle was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Danielle Porter, 17, of Mason City. Her vehicle then struck a Honda CR-V driven by Georgie Rozell, 17, of Manly. The Trailblazer then struck another vehicle, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dakota Popp, 27, of Northwood.
Popp and Porter were both extricated from their vehicles. Porter, Popp and Rozell were all taken to MercyOne North Iowa for non-life-threatening injuries
The investigation is ongoing.