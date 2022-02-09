3 arrested for plethora of crimes in Clear Lake, including theft, burglary and fraud

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people have been arrested for ongoing criminal conduct and a plethora of other charges in connection to recent crimes around Clear Lake.
Micah Price, 37, of Cedar Rapids, Misty Buckley, 41, of Clear Lake, and Tania Kleven, 45, of Clear Lake, were each booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Police said the three are connected to vehicle burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and credit card fraud in recent weeks.
“A search warrant was conducted at the residence where the majority of the items tying all of these crimes together were located. The defendant and two other individuals were involved in constant communication on these crimes occurring for a financial gain,” court documents state.