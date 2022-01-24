2nd robbery of a Casey's reported in Cerro Gordo Co., this time in Mason City

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...
.An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The
bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days
with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon,
but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening. Advisories
have been posted for most of the area...with the potential for a
small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a warning tonight.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and early Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&