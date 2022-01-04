You have permission to edit this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

2 with serious injuries after head-on crash north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A head-on crash Monday night resulted in two serious injuries that forced two people to be extricated from their vehicles.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at 330th St. and Highway 65 north of Mason City.

A 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Tyler Litwiler, 29, of Northwood, was northbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2010 Chevy Impala.

That vehicle was driven by Michael Snook, 58, of Mason City, and Heather Query, 38, of Mason City, was a passenger.

Both drivers were trapped and had to be extricated. Litwiler and Snook each sustained serious injuries. Query suffered moderate injuries.