2 with serious injuries after head-on crash north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A head-on crash Monday night resulted in two serious injuries that forced two people to be extricated from their vehicles.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at 330th St. and Highway 65 north of Mason City.
A 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Tyler Litwiler, 29, of Northwood, was northbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2010 Chevy Impala.
That vehicle was driven by Michael Snook, 58, of Mason City, and Heather Query, 38, of Mason City, was a passenger.
Both drivers were trapped and had to be extricated. Litwiler and Snook each sustained serious injuries. Query suffered moderate injuries.