2 residences struck by gunfire Tuesday night in different Mason City neighborhoods

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two residences were shot in different Mason City neighborhoods Tuesday night.
Police said the first incident occurred at 8:22 p.m. in the 800 block of 15th St. SE. when a single-family residence was struck by a single round from a handgun. The residents were home, and nobody was injured.
Forty minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 100 block of S. Jefferson Ave. A single round hit the residence, and people were in the home. No injuries were reported.
“It is unknown at this time if these shooting incidents are related. Anyone with information about these incidents should contact MCPD at 641-421-3636. We would also ask residents in these areas to check their video security systems for any images or video that may have been captured in either location during either time period. If you have images or video, please call in so we can review it,” police said. “Information about criminal activity can be shared with North Iowa Crime Stoppers by connecting with them on Facebook or by calling 800-383-0088.”
