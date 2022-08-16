2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes

LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming.
According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday.
Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
In a separate incident, the Wyoming DOT said Kimberly Soma, 55, of Belmond, died in a crash on Highway 14.
The DOT said she was a passenger on a motorcycle that lost control and laid down on the road before she was struck and killed. That crash also happened on Friday.