2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

  • Updated
CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans.

Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.

A Mason City man has won a $30,000 lottery prize on a $30 scratch-off ticket.

The Iowa Lottery said Tuesday that Daniel Drackley purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave.

The Win Big is a scratch game that features 11 top prizes of $300,000, 57 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38.

