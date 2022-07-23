2 from Fertile killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Paul N. S. Swann, 31 of Fertile, was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when went out of control and rolled.
Swann and a passenger, Cody A. Keeney, 33 of Fertile, were killed in the crash. Another passenger, Jens B. Berggren, 31 of Mason City, was injured and transported to the hospital by helicopter.
The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.