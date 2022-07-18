2 children, 2 adults rescued on Upper Iowa River in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. - Two children and two adults were rescued this weekend on the Upper Iowa River.
The sheriff's office said it happened Saturday around noon north of Kendallville.
"The Decorah Fire Department boat was able to locate and retrieve the kayakers on a small island in the river near Kendallville. The kayakers were visiting from Homestead and North Liberty, Iowa area," authorities said.
Decorah Fire Department, Harmony Fire Department and Iowa DNR assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.