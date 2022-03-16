$100M to be shared by Mason City, other Iowa commercial airports

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Mason City Municipal Airport will share in $100 million to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund will distribute $90 million based on passenger numbers from 2019 and the remaining $10 million will be split equally among:
- Mason City Municipal Airport
- Waterloo Regional Airport
- Dubuque Regional Airport
- Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids)
- Des Moines International Airport
- Fort Dodge Regional Airport
- Sioux Gateway Airport (Sioux City)
- Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (Burlington)
“Iowa’s commercial airports play a vital role in supporting the economic development and prosperity of our state, and we need to ensure that continues to be the case for many more years to come,” says Governor Reynolds. “This significant investment will help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth through transformative projects that will greatly benefit Iowans and other travelers that utilize our air transportation system.”
The airports will be able to apply for funding for update and expansion projects such as terminal construction and renovations, parking structure construction, and hangar construction. Iowa got the $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The Governor’s Office says Iowa’s airport system supported 2.2 million passengers and 142 million pounds of cargo in 2019, prior to the pandemic.