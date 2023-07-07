1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following stabbing on Mason City's north side

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was taken to the hospital Friday following a stabbing near Northside Liquor in Mason City.
Officers and medics arrived on the scene and provided immediate medical care and transport. A description of the suspect’s vehicle and the driver was provided to officers. A short time later, an officer found the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away. The vehicle was stopped and the other party involved in the incident was identified and taken into custody.
43-year-old Elgin S. Richmond of Mason City was charged with Willful Injury, a class D felony, and is currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
The victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Mason city Police Department at 641-421-3636.