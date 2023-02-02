Cerro Gordo County to be part of new public/private health partnership program

BETHESDA, Maryland – Cerro Gordo County is one of five locations around the country picked to take part in a new program to support partnerships between businesses and public health departments.
The de Beaumont Foundation says its new program, Innovative, Multi-sector Partnerships for Community Transformation (IMPACT) in Public Health, supports a shared vision of health, equity, and prosperity by providing funding and technical assistance to the five partnership teams over a 15-month period to establish, develop, and begin to implement programs that strengthen community health. The five communities are:
- The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, together with the North Iowa Area Community College, local child care organizations and centers, and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, will develop and pilot a business model to support access to child care and thereby elevate opportunities for schooling, gainful employment, and improved health outcomes.
- The Minneapolis Health Department, utility company Xcel Energy, and local government officials will support a growing network of community-serving resilience hubs to address the impacts of racial inequity and disparate climate impacts in low-income neighborhoods, with a focus on climate adaptation and mitigation services.
- The Michigan Health Improvement Alliance — in partnership with the Central Michigan District Health Department, Vantage Plastics in Arenac County and its nonprofit outreach arm The WELL Outreach — will help new Vantage employees access primary health care, with a view to improving preventive care, decreasing poverty, and increasing employee retention.
- The Quabbin Health District in Belchertown, Ware, and Pelham, Massachusetts and local manufacturer Quabbin Wire & Cable Co., Inc. will build upon a network of local partnerships to better engage employers in advocacy to expand access to transportation, education, health clinics, vaccination programs, and other drivers of community health.
- San Juan Basin Public Health in Colorado will partner with Cottonwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare and local business coalitions to address at a population level the region’s high risk of exposure to unhealthy air quality and extreme heat events, with an initial focus on residential care facilities and other privately owned public spaces where the need is highest.
“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that community health and economic well-being are inextricably linked,” says Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “Businesses need healthy employees, consumers, and partners, and communities need job opportunities, stability, and equitable economic prosperity to ensure that all people can achieve their best possible health.”