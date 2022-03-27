Cerro Gordo County Supervisor announces re-election campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tim Latham says he’s running to finish out his term on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.
Latham has been the Supervisor for County District 1 for six years but state redistricting changes will require him to seek re-election for the final two years of his current term.
During his time in office, Latham says Cerro Gordo County has updated and maintained county infrastructure, completed a new County Engineer Facility, built new maintenance sheds in Thompson, Ventura, and Mason City, updated county maintenance equipment, brought all Emergency Management services to one location, and frozen County Supervisor pay.
“I am committed to helping out county grow and prosper,” says Latham, “and I am committed to protect and improve the environment.”