Cerro Gordo County man to stand trial on weapons charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who allegedly had to be disarmed by police is pleading not guilty.
Shone Dewayne Owens, 23 of Mason City, was arrested on February 17 after Mason City police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of N. Federal Avenue. Officers say they could hear a female yelling inside an apartment as they arrived.
Owens allegedly slammed the door on police and would not let them in. When officers forced their way inside the apartment, they say they found Owens holding a handgun and had to disarm him.
Owens’ trial on interference with official acts while armed with a firearm is now scheduled to begin on June 14.