Cerro Gordo County man sentenced for violent burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A violent burglary is sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years behind bars. Snyder pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for an incident on October 10, 2022.
Law enforcement says Snyder illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place SE in Mason City and attacked a person who returned home while Snyder was inside.
Police say Snyder was ultimately arrested after a foot chase and getting shot with a Taser.
