Cerro Gordo County crash injures Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A one-vehicle crash Saturday sent the driver to the hospital.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says William Witt, 29 of Mason City, was driving west on 210th Street when he lost control near the intersection with Raven Avenue, went into the south ditch, and wound up in a corn field.
Witt was taken by Mason City Fire Medics to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The Rockwell Fire Department and EMTs assisted with this accident, which happened around 11:21 am Saturday.